Dava Sobel: The Elements of Marie Curie (Virtual Ticket)

Registration to attend via Zoom "Dava Sobel: The Elements of Marie Curie." Tickets are limited so, if you are unable to attend, please cancel your reservation to open up the spot for someone on the wait list. Thanks!

Registration to attend via Zoom "Dava Sobel: The Elements of Marie Curie." Tickets are limited so, if you are unable to attend, please cancel your reservation to open up the spot for someone on the wait list. Thanks!

More details...