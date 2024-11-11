Rise and Shine CT, Inc.

Hosted by

Rise and Shine CT, Inc.

About this event

Sales closed

DAVE MATTHEWS - MOHEGAN GETAWAY

DAVE MATTHEWS - MOHEGAN SUN Getaway item
DAVE MATTHEWS - MOHEGAN SUN Getaway
$500

Starting bid

Two tickets to DAVE MATTHEWS BAND (Tuesday, NOV 19, 2024), an overnight stay at Mohegan Sun the night of the show (plus $100 food and beverage credit), and transportation to and from Mohegan Sun courtesy of AMBASSADOR LIMO.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!