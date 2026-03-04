David & Wayne Foundation's Silent Auction

New Orleans' most beloved dance crew is hitting the streets — and you're invited. These two tickets to the 610 Stompers' Ball Crawl on June 6th put you right in the middle of the action, starting at Parasol's Bar. Learn the iconic Stompers' dance moves, strut through the streets of New Orleans in your best 80s gear, compete for coveted prizes, and make memories that won't fade anytime soon. Equal parts hilarious, heartfelt, and unforgettable — this is New Orleans at its finest.

2 tickets | Starts at Parasol's Bar | June 6th





(Value: $85)