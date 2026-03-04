David & Wayne Foundation's Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
1436 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a little luxury. This $200 gift certificate to The Beauty Society by Gina is your invitation to sit back, relax, and let the professionals handle the rest, whether that's a fresh cut, color, styling, or a full glam experience. The perfect indulgence for yourself or a thoughtful gift for someone special.
Expires May 30, 2027
(Value: $200)
Starting bid
Starting bid
Treat yourself to an unforgettable evening at Brasa Churrascaria. With $150 to spend, this gift card covers a full churrasco experience for two — endless cuts of fire-roasted meats, fresh sides, and everything that makes a night out truly worthwhile.
(Value $150)
Starting bid
Give the gift of curiosity. These four admission tickets to Lynn Meadows Discovery Center offer a day of hands-on exploration, imaginative play, and wonder — perfect for a family looking to create lasting memories together.
(Value $60)
Starting bid
We have a Free bundt cake for a year booklet which consists of vouchers to redeem. Every month, guest will be able to redeem a free cake - size of cake will change per month.
(Value $340)
Starting bid
Escape to the Texas Hill Country at one of the World’s 50 Best Vineyards. This exclusive Winemaker’s Tasting experience for four guests includes a guided, educational wine tasting led by knowledgeable tasting room ambassadors — all set against sweeping views of the Hill Country landscape.
Expires May 31, 2027 | Located in Hye, TX
(Value $120)
Starting bid
New Orleans' most beloved dance crew is hitting the streets — and you're invited. These two tickets to the 610 Stompers' Ball Crawl on June 6th put you right in the middle of the action, starting at Parasol's Bar. Learn the iconic Stompers' dance moves, strut through the streets of New Orleans in your best 80s gear, compete for coveted prizes, and make memories that won't fade anytime soon. Equal parts hilarious, heartfelt, and unforgettable — this is New Orleans at its finest.
2 tickets | Starts at Parasol's Bar | June 6th
(Value: $85)
Starting bid
Step inside New Orleans' most vibrant interactive art experience. These two tickets to JAMNOLA invite you to explore a world of immersive, music-inspired installations that celebrate the culture, color, and creativity that make New Orleans one of a kind. Perfect for date night, a girls' trip, or anyone who loves art, music, and a little magic.
(Value $70)
Starting bid
A perfect escape for wine lovers. This certificate treats two guests to a guided vineyard and winery tour paired with a wine tasting at Landry Vineyards — an intimate, unhurried experience straight from owners Jeff and Libby Landry. Sip, stroll, and savor everything this local gem has to offer.
(Value: $70)
Starting bid
Bring a piece of New Orleans home. This $400 gift certificate is redeemable for a giclee reproduction or original artwork by celebrated New Orleans artist Katherine Paredes — vibrant, soulful pieces that capture the spirit and color of the city like no other. A rare opportunity to own or gift truly meaningful art.
(Value $400)
Starting bid
Dinosaurs, mummies, butterflies, deep space, and the very core of our planet — all yours to explore for an entire year. This one-year HMNS Family Membership admits up to 6 people (2 adults and up to 4 children) with free, unlimited access to permanent exhibit halls plus significant discounts on special venues, programs, and the museum store. The perfect gift for a curious family.
Register by 11/30/2026 at hmns.org/enrollfamily | Membership begins on date of registration | http://www.hmns.org/
Donated by the Houston Museum of Natural Science
(Value $145)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!