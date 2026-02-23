David Hasselhogs

Hosted by

David Hasselhogs

About this event

David Hasselhogs Spring Pickleball Tournament

Pickle N Pins 6930 Veterans Memorial Blvd

Metairie, LA 70003, USA

Multiple Teams
$150

If you are signing up 2 teams, please use this ticket so you can get your discounted price of $75 per team. Divisions and team information will be collected at checkout.

Men's Team Beginner
$100

Wondering "what/who is a pickleball?" This group is for you!

Men's Team Intermediate
$100

"I like to pickleball but I'm not that experienced"

Men's Team Advanced
$100

Pickleball expert? This group is for you!

Women's Team Beginner
$100

Wondering "what/who is a pickleball?" This group is for you!

Women's Team Advanced
$100

Pickleball expert? This group is for you!

CoEd
$100
Kids Division
$75
Add a donation for David Hasselhogs

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!