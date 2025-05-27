David Wood Ministries Presentations

A single, powerful session that combines live illusions, a Gospel-centered message, and/or real stories about the unreached. Perfect for youth groups, church services, or special events. Designed to captivate, challenge, and call people to take their next step with Jesus and His mission.
A single, powerful session that combines live illusions, a Gospel-centered message, and/or real stories about the unreached. Perfect for youth groups, church services, or special events. Designed to captivate, challenge, and call people to take their next step with Jesus and His mission.
A customizable multi-session experience designed for camps, retreats, or church events. Combine powerful messages, illusions, and missions-focused content to create a weekend that inspires deep commitment, sparks spiritual growth, and mobilizes your community for the Great Commission.
A customizable multi-session experience designed for camps, retreats, or church events. Combine powerful messages, illusions, and missions-focused content to create a weekend that inspires deep commitment, sparks spiritual growth, and mobilizes your community for the Great Commission.
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing