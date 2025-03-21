Davies Entertainment X Dreamers Boxing & Time Trial Workout

INCLUDES:
✅ Food & drink included with ticket (build your own taco buffet)
✅ 20 Minute HIIT workout with Personal Trainer & San Antonio Influencer, Maria Lugo
✅ 20 minute Boxing Workout & Class
✅ 1-Mile Time Trial (top 3 finish times will receive prizes)
✅ Get hype with local DJ's throughout the workout & post-run dance sesh
✅ Multiple vendor fair after the run
✅ Connect with the Dreamers Run Club community
📍 Location: 9503 Middlex Dr, San Antonio, TX 78217
🕘 Time: 9 AM Start
🎟️ Tickets: $15 (Includes food & drink) OR $10 without food & drinks
INCLUDES:
✅ Food & drink included with ticket (build your own taco buffet)
✅ 20 Minute HIIT workout with Personal Trainer & San Antonio Influencer, Maria Lugo
✅ 20 minute Boxing Workout & Class
✅ 1-Mile Time Trial (top 3 finish times will receive prizes)
✅ Get hype with local DJ's throughout the workout & post-run dance sesh
✅ Multiple vendor fair after the run
✅ Connect with the Dreamers Run Club community
📍 Location: 9503 Middlex Dr, San Antonio, TX 78217
🕘 Time: 9 AM Start
🎟️ Tickets: $15 (Includes food & drink) OR $10 without food & drinks
General Admission (NO FOOD)
$10
INCLUDES:
🚫 NO food & drink included with ticket
✅ 20 Minute HIIT workout with Personal Trainer & San Antonio Influencer, Maria Lugo
✅ 20 minute Boxing Workout & Class
✅ 1-Mile Time Trial (top 3 finish times will receive prizes)
✅ Get hype with local DJ's throughout the workout & post-run dance sesh
✅ Multiple vendor fair after the run
✅ Connect with the Dreamers Run Club community
📍 Location: 9503 Middlex Dr, San Antonio, TX 78217
🕘 Time: 9 AM Start
🎟️ Tickets: $10
INCLUDES:
🚫 NO food & drink included with ticket
✅ 20 Minute HIIT workout with Personal Trainer & San Antonio Influencer, Maria Lugo
✅ 20 minute Boxing Workout & Class
✅ 1-Mile Time Trial (top 3 finish times will receive prizes)
✅ Get hype with local DJ's throughout the workout & post-run dance sesh
✅ Multiple vendor fair after the run
✅ Connect with the Dreamers Run Club community
📍 Location: 9503 Middlex Dr, San Antonio, TX 78217
🕘 Time: 9 AM Start
🎟️ Tickets: $10
Vendor Sign-Up
$40
Vendors, join us for an exciting collaboration between Dreamers Run Club and Davies Boxing! We’re inviting local vendors to showcase their products and services at this high-energy community event.
Vendor Fee: $40
This fee includes:
✅ A designated vendor space at Davies Boxing & Entertainment
✅ Exposure to a diverse and active community of runners, athletes, and fitness enthusiasts
✅ Promotion through Dreamers Run Club and Davies Boxing social media channels
✅ The opportunity to engage with event attendees and grow your brand
Spots are limited! Secure your space today and be part of an event that celebrates fitness, community, and wellness.
For more details or to reserve your spot, contact @dreamers_runclub, @maria.maytee1, or
shawnibarnett.
Vendors, join us for an exciting collaboration between Dreamers Run Club and Davies Boxing! We’re inviting local vendors to showcase their products and services at this high-energy community event.
Vendor Fee: $40
This fee includes:
✅ A designated vendor space at Davies Boxing & Entertainment
✅ Exposure to a diverse and active community of runners, athletes, and fitness enthusiasts
✅ Promotion through Dreamers Run Club and Davies Boxing social media channels
✅ The opportunity to engage with event attendees and grow your brand
Spots are limited! Secure your space today and be part of an event that celebrates fitness, community, and wellness.
For more details or to reserve your spot, contact @dreamers_runclub, @maria.maytee1, or
shawnibarnett.
Running Down a Dream Participant
Free
FREE ONLY FOR KIDS IN 1st - 12th GRADE ~ Ticket for Brunch & Workout!
If you have never been to a Running Down A Dream event, please sign your kids up here in order for them to get in free:
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSf1tY47S6tXIohvPnjZyhXmF5Pp3o-ZReePcLH-C7FazF2NGg/viewform?usp=share_link
*IF YOU ARE OVER 18 YEARS OLD YOUR TICKET WILL BE REFUNDED AND YOU WILL NOT BE ALLOWED TO COME*
FREE ONLY FOR KIDS IN 1st - 12th GRADE ~ Ticket for Brunch & Workout!
If you have never been to a Running Down A Dream event, please sign your kids up here in order for them to get in free:
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSf1tY47S6tXIohvPnjZyhXmF5Pp3o-ZReePcLH-C7FazF2NGg/viewform?usp=share_link
*IF YOU ARE OVER 18 YEARS OLD YOUR TICKET WILL BE REFUNDED AND YOU WILL NOT BE ALLOWED TO COME*
Add a donation for Running Down A Dream
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!