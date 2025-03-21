Davies Entertainment X Dreamers Boxing & Time Trial Workout

Vendors, join us for an exciting collaboration between Dreamers Run Club and Davies Boxing! We’re inviting local vendors to showcase their products and services at this high-energy community event. Vendor Fee: $40 This fee includes: ✅ A designated vendor space at Davies Boxing & Entertainment ✅ Exposure to a diverse and active community of runners, athletes, and fitness enthusiasts ✅ Promotion through Dreamers Run Club and Davies Boxing social media channels ✅ The opportunity to engage with event attendees and grow your brand Spots are limited! Secure your space today and be part of an event that celebrates fitness, community, and wellness. For more details or to reserve your spot, contact @dreamers_runclub, @maria.maytee1, or shawnibarnett.

