Davies Manor Assoc Inc's Memberships

Membership
$30

Valid for one year

Free Admission for 2 adults and 2 students during regular hours


Free or discounted admission to special events and programs


10% Discount on Luncheon at the Manor fees


Discounts on all educational programming and activities

Senior Membership
$25

Valid for one year

For Ages 65+

Free Admission for 2 adults and 2 students during regular hours


Free or discounted admission to special events and programs


10% Discount on Luncheon at the Manor fees


Discounts on all educational programming and activities

Manor Supporter
$100

Valid for one year

5 one-day passes and 1 private tour by appointment


Free Admission for 2 adults and 2 students during regular hours


Free or discounted admission to special events and programs


10% Discount on Luncheon at the Manor fees


Discounts on all educational programming and activities

Manor Donor
$500

Valid for one year

10% Discount on Hillwood Rental (based on availability of desired dates)


5 one-day passes and 1 private tour by appointment


Free Admission for 2 adults and 2 students during regular hours


Free or discounted admission to special events and programs


10% Discount on Luncheon at the Manor fees


Discounts on all educational programming and activities

Corporate Supporter
$1,000

Valid for one year

Two Free- Week Day Rentals of Hillwood and Grounds


Supporter Listings on all publications and web

