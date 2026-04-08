DaVinci Night 2026

We have new stock of Green Coffee Bean Company TSAS coffee in whole bean or ground medium and dark roasts. A great way to start your day!
We have new stock of Green Coffee Bean Company TSAS coffee in whole bean or ground medium and dark roasts. A great way to start your day!
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T-shirt
$25
Hanes ecosmart t-shirt - 50% cotton/50% polyester
Front left chest says TSAS in block outline.
Availability will be updated regularly. If we are out of a desired size, we will contact you to determine an alternate color or size.
Availability as of Sept. 15:
White - adult small (1) and medium (2)
Gray - child medium (1) and large (8), adult small (7), medium (7), large (6), XL (10), 2XL (1), and 4XL (1)
Hanes ecosmart t-shirt - 50% cotton/50% polyester
Front left chest says TSAS in block outline.
Availability will be updated regularly. If we are out of a desired size, we will contact you to determine an alternate color or size.
Availability as of Sept. 15:
White - adult small (1) and medium (2)
Gray - child medium (1) and large (8), adult small (7), medium (7), large (6), XL (10), 2XL (1), and 4XL (1)
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Pullover Hoodie
$40
Hanes ecosmart hoodie - 50% cotton/50% polyester
Front left chest says TSAS in block outline.
Availability will be updated regularly. If we are out of a desired size, we will contact you to determine an alternate color or size.
Availability as of Sept. 15:
Gray - adult small (1), large (3), XL (4), 2XL (2), and 3XL (1)
Hanes ecosmart hoodie - 50% cotton/50% polyester
Front left chest says TSAS in block outline.
Availability will be updated regularly. If we are out of a desired size, we will contact you to determine an alternate color or size.
Availability as of Sept. 15:
Gray - adult small (1), large (3), XL (4), 2XL (2), and 3XL (1)
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Ocean Guardian Canvas Totes
$10
Heavy-duty canvas totes with an Ocean Guardian School-themed design created by Mika.
Pay it forward and buy one to donate to our food pantry or to a student who would like one but can't afford to buy it.
Heavy-duty canvas totes with an Ocean Guardian School-themed design created by Mika.
Pay it forward and buy one to donate to our food pantry or to a student who would like one but can't afford to buy it.
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String bag
$10
Gray and black string bag with black logo. 13in x 17in. Great for swim, beach days, books, hikes, etc. Mesh pocket on the outside for a water bottle. Outside zippered pocket with a flap that is the perfect size to write the bag owner's name.
Gray and black string bag with black logo. 13in x 17in. Great for swim, beach days, books, hikes, etc. Mesh pocket on the outside for a water bottle. Outside zippered pocket with a flap that is the perfect size to write the bag owner's name.
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Compost
$10
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Add a donation for Tongass School of Arts and Sciences
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!