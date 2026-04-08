DaVinci Night 2026

Hanes ecosmart t-shirt - 50% cotton/50% polyester Front left chest says TSAS in block outline. Availability will be updated regularly. If we are out of a desired size, we will contact you to determine an alternate color or size. Availability as of Sept. 15: White - adult small (1) and medium (2) Gray - child medium (1) and large (8), adult small (7), medium (7), large (6), XL (10), 2XL (1), and 4XL (1)

Hanes ecosmart t-shirt - 50% cotton/50% polyester Front left chest says TSAS in block outline. Availability will be updated regularly. If we are out of a desired size, we will contact you to determine an alternate color or size. Availability as of Sept. 15: White - adult small (1) and medium (2) Gray - child medium (1) and large (8), adult small (7), medium (7), large (6), XL (10), 2XL (1), and 4XL (1)

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