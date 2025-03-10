Dawām Seminary Summer Intensive 2025

This is a standard single room if the guest does not want to share a room with another other student or family member and includes meals, airport transfer, and Dawam classes and activities.
Dawām Student (Shared Double Room)
$950
This is a standard double room and is for students willing to room with a same gender student or is brining another adult family member. This will include lodging, meals, airport transfer, and Dawam classes and activities. We will thoughtfully pair students of the same gender in this option, unless the guest is traveling with another family member.
Coffee Tasting Experience
$50
This is an optional activity that guests can join and learn about and experience high quality local organic coffee from Colombian experts. This is a per person cost to attend.
Chocolate Tasting Experience
$25
This is an optional activity that guests can join and learn about and experience high quality Colombia chocolate. This is a per person cost to attend.
Add On: Children (0-2 yrs)
Free
You are welcome to include your family in this intensive program. Children are welcome on this trip however please note that we have no special accommodations or support for childcare planned. We are not accounting for a separate meal for your child in this age group.
Add On: Children (3-7 yrs)
$150
This is for children between the ages of 3-7 years. This includes children's meals, but no additional rooms. Please be sure to add all children in this age category.
Add On: Children (8-13 yrs)
$300
This is for children between the ages of 8-13 years old. This will include their meals but not an extra room.
Add On: Spouse or Family Member (+14 years)
$950
Family is welcome to join. They are welcome to join you in your study journey, travel, and join spiritual and nature sessions in the program. All meals are covered through this ticket. (Please note that no additional room is being provided with this.) You can adjust your room needs with the below options.
Room Upgrade: Lux Mountain Cabana
$400
This is a gorgeous mountain side cabana with panoramic view of the Andes. This room can have an additional bed added. Can accommodates up to 3 people, has one bathroom. (Please note that this just the upgraded room cost and does not include charges for any additional guest. Please add the number of guests accordingly above.)
Room Upgrade: Lux Jr. Suite Mountain Cabana
$800
This is a two-bedroom luxury cabana at the ecolodge. It can accommodate up to 5 people maximum. (This room upgrade will not pay for any additional guests, please be sure to add the guests accordingly above.)
Add On: Extra Standard Room
$650
This is an extra room that you can add to your package should you need the space for your family.
