Dawām Seminary Summer Intensive 2026

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Morocco
This option accommodates the guests in our 5-star traditional Riad in the old city. Guests sharing the room with a family member (above 10) or with another student. Please check out the number of adults traveling with you under this option. (Children above 10 are full price).
Guests who are sharing with a roommate will be placed thoughtfully with a roommate of the same gender. You will be able to also request your roommate.
This option accommodates one adult in their own room at our 5-star Riad with no other guests or adult family members (children under 10 are welcome).
We have a limited number of single rooms for guests.
If you are traveling with children between the ages of 4-9 years old, this option should be added to your checkout.
Children 3 and under are welcome for free. We cannot guarantee a bed for your child, but we have a limited number of cribs available on-site, upon request.
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