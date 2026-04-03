Dawg Daddies for Mental Health

About this event
Missouri City, Tx 77459
The Old Man Combo
1 Dawg topped with housemade ketchup and housemade mustard served with chips and a drink.
The Big Poppa Combo
1 Dawg topped with cheddar cheese sauce, housemade chili, and crushed Fritos served with chips and a drink.
The Zaddy Combo
1 Dawg topped with bacon jam, smoked gouda cheese, crispy onions, and grilled jalapeños served with chips and a drink.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!