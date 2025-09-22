Dawg Fight Sponsorships

Recognition across Tee-Off Club social media channels
12 event tickets (valued at $250 each)
Opportunity for 1 representative to caddie for a player in the event *If only 8 players are in the field, the last hole sponsor will receive either standard bearer status or VIP “inside the ropes” access (1 person)
Tax Benefits:
$3,000 (ticket value) deductible as a business expense
$7,000 deductible as a charitable donation
Presenting Sponsor
$25,000
No expiration
Includes:
Name and logo featured on all media and communications related to the event
Corporate signage and social media recognition
12 event tickets (valued at $250 each)
Opportunity for 1 representative to caddie for a player in the event *If only 8 players are in the field, the last presenting sponsor will receive either standard bearer status or VIP “inside the ropes” access (1 person)
Tax Benefits:
$3,000 (ticket value) deductible as a business expense
$22,000 deductible as a charitable donation
