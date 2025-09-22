Uga Tee Off Club Inc

Offered by

Uga Tee Off Club Inc

About the memberships

Dawg Fight Sponsorships

Hole Sponsorship
$10,000

No expiration

Includes:

  • Corporate signage on the sponsored hole
  • Recognition across Tee-Off Club social media channels
  • 12 event tickets (valued at $250 each)
  • Opportunity for 1 representative to caddie for a player in the event
    *If only 8 players are in the field, the last hole sponsor will receive either standard bearer status or VIP “inside the ropes” access (1 person)

Tax Benefits:

  • $3,000 (ticket value) deductible as a business expense
  • $7,000 deductible as a charitable donation
Presenting Sponsor
$25,000

No expiration

Includes:

  • Name and logo featured on all media and communications related to the event
  • Corporate signage and social media recognition
  • 12 event tickets (valued at $250 each)
  • Opportunity for 1 representative to caddie for a player in the event
    *If only 8 players are in the field, the last presenting sponsor will receive either standard bearer status or VIP “inside the ropes” access (1 person)

Tax Benefits:

  • $3,000 (ticket value) deductible as a business expense
  • $22,000 deductible as a charitable donation

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!