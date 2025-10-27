DAWGS Fundraiser Store

Team Hoodie and Sweats
Team Hoodie and Sweats
$40

Travel team warm-up sweats. Includes set of maroon hoodie and black sweat pants. (Players have already been sized)

Player Backpack
Player Backpack
$70

Team swag! Backpack has the same color scheme as our jersey. Customized with player's name and jersey number.

Team Blanket
Team Blanket
$35

Blanket with team logo, blanket measures 60"x80".

DAWG Swag Pack
DAWG Swag Pack item
DAWG Swag Pack item
DAWG Swag Pack
$140

Includes team sweat suit, blanket, AND team backpack!

DAWGS Tee
DAWGS Tee item
DAWGS Tee item
DAWGS Tee
$25

Team fan gear t-shirt. 3 colors available.


Maroon, Black, or Gold

DAWG Hoodie
DAWG Hoodie item
DAWG Hoodie
$35

Team fan gear hoodie. 3 colors available.


Maroon, Black, or Gold

DAWGS Hoodie Deluxe
DAWGS Hoodie Deluxe item
DAWGS Hoodie Deluxe
$55

Team fan gear two tone puff deluxe hoodie., Champion brand. 2 colors available.


Maroon or Black

