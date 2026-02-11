Dawgz Sponsor Shop

About this shop
The business logo displayed on our warmup shirts.
We will run your 30 second ad on our highlight videos via our social media pages.
Includes:
-30 second video Ad
-Logo on warm up shirt
-"I Support DAWGZ" T-shirt
-Our team will contact you after purchase to confirm size and shipping information for your" I Support DAWGZ" T-shirt.
Our team will follow up to get the 30 second video Ad as well.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!