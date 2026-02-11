High-Free Dawgz Basketball Alabama

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High-Free Dawgz Basketball Alabama

About this shop

Dawgz Sponsor Shop

The logo warm up shirt sponsorship item
The logo warm up shirt sponsorship
$125

The business logo displayed on our warmup shirts.

Video Ad item
Video Ad
$250

We will run your 30 second ad on our highlight videos via our social media pages.

Bonus Package item
Bonus Package
$500

Includes:

-30 second video Ad

-Logo on warm up shirt

-"I Support DAWGZ" T-shirt


-Our team will contact you after purchase to confirm size and shipping information for your" I Support DAWGZ" T-shirt.


Our team will follow up to get the 30 second video Ad as well.

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