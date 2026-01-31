Dawn Barker Workshops

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About this event
Friday, February 13th from 3 pm to 6 pm
This class is a cross between mosaic knitting and sequence knitting.
The pattern for the RSSC class is Lullaby in Rhythm and separate of the class registration. You can purchase the pattern on Ravelry or on Dawn’s website, BarkerWool.com.
Optional: Dawn will also have yarn for sale, including her amazing AP colorways
Saturday, February 14th from 9 am to 12 pm
As the inventor of this technique, Dawn Barker will be teaching a class on this innovative technique.
The pattern for Assigned Pooling 101 is Superbloom and separate of the class registration. You can purchase the pattern on Ravelry or on Dawn’s website, BarkerWool.com.
Optional: Dawn will also have yarn for sale, including her amazing AP colorways
Saturday, February 14th from 2 pm to 5 pm
Dawn Barker will have a class combining these 2 techniques, Assigned Pooling + Rhythmic Slipped Stitch Colorwork.
The pattern for the AP + RSSC class is Nona’s Waltz and separate of the class registration. You can purchase the pattern on Ravelry or on Dawn’s website, BarkerWool.com.
Optional: Dawn will also have yarn for sale, including her amazing AP colorways
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