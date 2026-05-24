Offered by

Lake City Arts

About this shop

Dawn Freeland’s Art

Mountain Meadow item
Mountain Meadow
$163.73

Price includes tax

0
Peaceful Mountain item
Peaceful Mountain
$163.73

Price includes tax

0
Quilted Mountain II item
Quilted Mountain II
$163.73

Price includes tax

0
River Runs Through It item
River Runs Through It
$98.24

Price includes tax

0
Reflections item
Reflections
$163.73

Price includes tax

0
Springtime item
Springtime
$103.69

Hand-dyed silk scarf

Price includes tax

0
Purple Swirls item
Purple Swirls
$43.66

Hand painted and dyed silk scarf

Price includes tax

0
Mountain Magic item
Mountain Magic
$27.29

Original watercolor

Price includes tax

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Mountain House item
Mountain House
$54.58

Original watercolor

Price includes tax

0
Tree Cathedral II item
Tree Cathedral II
$54.58

Original Watercolor

Price includes tax

0
Solitude item
Solitude
$81.86

Price includes tax

0
Pink a Boo Poppies item
Pink a Boo Poppies
$327.45

Watermedia

20x26

0
Fishin' in the Forest item
Fishin' in the Forest
$873.20

Watercolor and Gouache

36.27

0
Line Dancin' item
Line Dancin'
$818.63

Mixed Media

25x31

0
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