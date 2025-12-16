Arts, Absolutely!

Hosted by

Arts, Absolutely!

Dawn's Christmas Party 12-23-25 5pm-11pm

11715 Rainwood Rd suite a1

Little Rock, AR 72212, USA

B.A.X. Theater Rental
$450

Wednesday Dec. 23rd, 2025 B.A.X Theater rental from 5:00 p.m. to 11:00pm. Liquor is permitted to be served during your event by a licensed bartender. There are no refunds for deposits or any fees paid to BH Event Center (Arts, Absolutely!) Please note that you are responsible for any and all damages that occur while occupying our space. Security is no longer required for your booking.


Total:$600

Deposit:-$150

Remaining Balance: $450.00

Add on: Unlimited Ice Machine Use
$25

Unlimited Ice during your event

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!