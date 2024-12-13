DAWN's Silent Auction

Value: $260 / Have all your essentials handy with this chic crossbody bag!
The TJ Bag is a versatile and stylish choice for anyone looking for a convenient way to carry their essentials. Made from high-quality vegan leather, this bucket bag not only looks great but also has built-in card slots for easy organization. With its sleek design and functional features, this bag is perfect for any occasion. DETAILS: https://www.taylorjaycollection.com/
Value: $260 / Have all your essentials handy with this chic crossbody bag!
The TJ Bag is a versatile and stylish choice for anyone looking for a convenient way to carry their essentials. Made from high-quality vegan leather, this bucket bag not only looks great but also has built-in card slots for easy organization. With its sleek design and functional features, this bag is perfect for any occasion. DETAILS: https://www.taylorjaycollection.com/
Writing Sisters Summit: A Virtual Wkshp for Aspiring Authors
$70
Starting bid
Value: $345 / This workshop is a hands-on, two-day virtual experience designed to help writers discover and refine their unique voice and writing style. Led by award-winning author, seasoned writing & leadership coach, and mindfulness teacher Nina Foxx, this workshop provides an engaging blend of instruction, exercises, and personalized feedback, all geared toward helping writers express themselves authentically on the page. DETAILS: https://app.paperbell.com/checkout/packages/106480
Value: $345 / This workshop is a hands-on, two-day virtual experience designed to help writers discover and refine their unique voice and writing style. Led by award-winning author, seasoned writing & leadership coach, and mindfulness teacher Nina Foxx, this workshop provides an engaging blend of instruction, exercises, and personalized feedback, all geared toward helping writers express themselves authentically on the page. DETAILS: https://app.paperbell.com/checkout/packages/106480
MoAD's Afropolitan Ball 2025
$80
Starting bid
Value: $400 / The Afropolitan Ball is MoAD's annual October fundraising gala and San Francisco's premier event celebrating Black brilliance and cultural diversity. The evening brings together over 600 global changemakers shaping the future and raising critical funds to support MoAD's mission to celebrate Black cultures, ignite challenging conversations, and inspire learning through the global lens of the African Diaspora. This extraordinary night offers a celebration with purpose and connects with influential leaders dedicated to supporting the arts and uplifting Black artists. We look forward to seeing you there! DETAILS: https://www.moadsf.org/
Value: $400 / The Afropolitan Ball is MoAD's annual October fundraising gala and San Francisco's premier event celebrating Black brilliance and cultural diversity. The evening brings together over 600 global changemakers shaping the future and raising critical funds to support MoAD's mission to celebrate Black cultures, ignite challenging conversations, and inspire learning through the global lens of the African Diaspora. This extraordinary night offers a celebration with purpose and connects with influential leaders dedicated to supporting the arts and uplifting Black artists. We look forward to seeing you there! DETAILS: https://www.moadsf.org/
One All-Access Pass
$130
Starting bid
Value: $650 / Hey Film Fans! The BraveMaker Film Festival has offered ONE All-access pass to the 2025 film festival in Redwood City. This pass offers access to four days of fantastic, inspired film, July 10-13, 2025. DETAILS: https://bravemaker.com/film-fest/
Value: $650 / Hey Film Fans! The BraveMaker Film Festival has offered ONE All-access pass to the 2025 film festival in Redwood City. This pass offers access to four days of fantastic, inspired film, July 10-13, 2025. DETAILS: https://bravemaker.com/film-fest/
LED Light Package from SEVEN:THIRTY SKINCARE
$200
Starting bid
Value: $1000 / This FDA-approved treatment is designed to address acne-prone skin, improve the appearance of fine lines, and pigmentation, and stimulate collagen production. We thoroughly cleanse the skin, choose the appropriate LED setting for your specific skin issue, apply hydrating products using ultrasound technology for better penetration, and finish with sunscreen. DETAILS: https://seventhirty.co/
Value: $1000 / This FDA-approved treatment is designed to address acne-prone skin, improve the appearance of fine lines, and pigmentation, and stimulate collagen production. We thoroughly cleanse the skin, choose the appropriate LED setting for your specific skin issue, apply hydrating products using ultrasound technology for better penetration, and finish with sunscreen. DETAILS: https://seventhirty.co/
"Truthing" Bundle by Randi B.
$200
Starting bid
Value: $1000 / This incredible "Truthing" Bundle includes a "Truthing" Session with truthing expert, Randi B., with Truthing card decks and two hot/cold beverage tumblers. Randi B. coined the term "Truthing" to define the act of openly being who you are. Truthing means refusing to mask parts of your identity to make others feel comfortable. When you are truthing, you are sharing your thoughts and feelings. You are consciously living your truth. Truthing is stepping into and walking in your truth every day with every person. Truthing means allowing people to see you, hear you, and know you. Excellent for parties and just in time for the holidays! It’s time to have a conversation.
Value: $1000 / This incredible "Truthing" Bundle includes a "Truthing" Session with truthing expert, Randi B., with Truthing card decks and two hot/cold beverage tumblers. Randi B. coined the term "Truthing" to define the act of openly being who you are. Truthing means refusing to mask parts of your identity to make others feel comfortable. When you are truthing, you are sharing your thoughts and feelings. You are consciously living your truth. Truthing is stepping into and walking in your truth every day with every person. Truthing means allowing people to see you, hear you, and know you. Excellent for parties and just in time for the holidays! It’s time to have a conversation.
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