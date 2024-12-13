DAWN's Silent Auction

Value: $1000 / This incredible "Truthing" Bundle includes a "Truthing" Session with truthing expert, Randi B., with Truthing card decks and two hot/cold beverage tumblers. Randi B. coined the term "Truthing" to define the act of openly being who you are. Truthing means refusing to mask parts of your identity to make others feel comfortable. When you are truthing, you are sharing your thoughts and feelings. You are consciously living your truth. Truthing is stepping into and walking in your truth every day with every person. Truthing means allowing people to see you, hear you, and know you. Excellent for parties and just in time for the holidays! It’s time to have a conversation.

Value: $1000 / This incredible "Truthing" Bundle includes a "Truthing" Session with truthing expert, Randi B., with Truthing card decks and two hot/cold beverage tumblers. Randi B. coined the term "Truthing" to define the act of openly being who you are. Truthing means refusing to mask parts of your identity to make others feel comfortable. When you are truthing, you are sharing your thoughts and feelings. You are consciously living your truth. Truthing is stepping into and walking in your truth every day with every person. Truthing means allowing people to see you, hear you, and know you. Excellent for parties and just in time for the holidays! It’s time to have a conversation.

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