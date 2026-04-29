Dawson HS Band Boosters and Catalyst Color Guard

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Dawson HS Band Boosters and Catalyst Color Guard

About this shop

Dawson Eagle Band Freshman Shop

Red Shirt - REQUIRED
$12
Available until Jul 5

Red Shirt with Dawson Band Logo. Men's or Women's version available. Required for all instrument students. One is required, two are recommended.


PLEASE NOTE THERE ARE UNISEX AND FEMALE CUT VERSIONS AVAILABLE - MAKE SURE YOU ARE ORDERING THE CORRECT VERSION.

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Black Shorts - REQUIRED
$13.50
Available until Jul 5

Black Shorts with Dawson Band Logo. Men's or Women's version available. Required for all instrument students. One is required, two are recommended.


PLEASE NOTE THERE ARE UNISEX AND FEMALE CUT VERSIONS AVAILABLE - MAKE SURE YOU ARE ORDERING THE CORRECT VERSION.

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Black Tank Top - REQUIRED
$13
Available until Jul 5

Black Tank with Dawson Band Logo. Only Available in Unisex sizing. Required for all instrument students. One is required, two are recommended.



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Water Jug Tote - REQUIRED
$23

Water Jug Tote with Dawson Band Logo.


Fits any 1 gallon water jug (sold separately -- purchase on your own from any retailer). Includes a storage pocket on the side to hold personal belongings at games at competitions.

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Tailgate Fee - REQUIRED
$265

We will feed your student before every football game and every competition! Over the marching season, we will feed them over 24 full meals plus several snacks. This also includes food and entertainment for the San Antonio weekend trip - including the Sunday stay between BOA Super Regional Competition and UIL State Competition. Families may not opt out of this fee and send food from home due to logistical challenges, allergies and scheduling difficulties. We accommodate all dietary restrictions.

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Uniform Cleaning Fee - Required
$11

This covers the cost of ensuring our concert dresses and tuxedos stay clean and sharp all year!

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Yard Sign - Optional - Delivery at Registration Day
$30
Available until Jul 16

Show your Dawson Pride with our Yard Sign. Up to 2 lines of text. Typically people will put student name and Instrument or class year.

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!