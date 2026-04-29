Dawson Eagle Band Freshman Shop

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Red Shirt with Dawson Band Logo. Men's or Women's version available. Required for all instrument students. One is required, two are recommended.
PLEASE NOTE THERE ARE UNISEX AND FEMALE CUT VERSIONS AVAILABLE - MAKE SURE YOU ARE ORDERING THE CORRECT VERSION.
Black Shorts with Dawson Band Logo. Men's or Women's version available. Required for all instrument students. One is required, two are recommended.
PLEASE NOTE THERE ARE UNISEX AND FEMALE CUT VERSIONS AVAILABLE - MAKE SURE YOU ARE ORDERING THE CORRECT VERSION.
Black Tank with Dawson Band Logo. Only Available in Unisex sizing. Required for all instrument students. One is required, two are recommended.
Water Jug Tote with Dawson Band Logo.
Fits any 1 gallon water jug (sold separately -- purchase on your own from any retailer). Includes a storage pocket on the side to hold personal belongings at games at competitions.
We will feed your student before every football game and every competition! Over the marching season, we will feed them over 24 full meals plus several snacks. This also includes food and entertainment for the San Antonio weekend trip - including the Sunday stay between BOA Super Regional Competition and UIL State Competition. Families may not opt out of this fee and send food from home due to logistical challenges, allergies and scheduling difficulties. We accommodate all dietary restrictions.
This covers the cost of ensuring our concert dresses and tuxedos stay clean and sharp all year!
Show your Dawson Pride with our Yard Sign. Up to 2 lines of text. Typically people will put student name and Instrument or class year.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!