Dawson High School Cheerleading Booster Club

Thank you for supporting your Dawson Cheer team for the 2025-26 season!
White Sponsor
$100
Receive a “thank you” Dawson Cheer calendar poster for display.
Business or personal name displayed on the Dawson Cheer website.
Red Sponsor
$250
All of the benefits of the sponsorship above, IN ADDITION TO:
Recognition on Dawson Cheer social media
Business swag (to be provided by the sponsor) to be included in bags and given to each Mini Cheer Clinic participant (125 participants) (items MUST be received by Sept. 15)
2 tickets to Dawson varsity football homecoming game
Blue Sponsor
$500
All of the benefits of the sponsorship above, IN ADDITION TO:
Business name/personal name listed on the Dawson Cheer banner. This 4'x8'banner is professionally printed and is displayed at all home varsity Dawson football games.Business name announced at all home varsity football games. Recognition in digital media guide (Deadline July 19, 2025). Business name included on back of Mini Cheer Clinic shirt (Deadline Aug. 1, 2025). Dawson Spirit Sign to be displayed at business
Soaring Eagle Sponsor
$1,000
All of the benefits of the sponsorship above, IN ADDITION TO:
Recognition at annual cheer banquet and 2 tickets to attend. Two tickets to rivalry varsity football game.
Two DHS Eagles Spirit Shirts (your choice)
Soaring Eagle Sponsor Calendar
$1,500
All of the benefits of the sponsorship above, IN ADDITION TO:
Display ad on our professionally printed calendar, which is distributed to all Mini Clinic participants and all sponsors (Deadline July 19, 2025).
$50 in DHS SwagBucks
Golden Eagle Sponsor
$2,000
All of the benefits of the sponsorship above, IN ADDITION TO:
Name on Mini Clinic bag as title sponsor/s
Two season tickets to all varsity home football games & $100 in DHS SwagBucks
Business swag (provided by business) i.e., rally towels, soft football, t-shirt, etc., to be passed out a home varsity football game (deadline Aug. 1, 2025).
Exclusive logo placement in the signature of all official email communication
