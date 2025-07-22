Hosted by

Dawson High School Cheerleading Booster Club

About this event

Sales closed

Dawson High School Cheerleading Booster Club's Silent Auction - VIP Parking Spots

VIP Parking Spot at The Nest item
VIP Parking Spot at The Nest
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy parking at your very own VIP parking spot for ALL Dawson Varsity Football home games at the Nest for the 2025 season.


Your name will be on a placard, not only signifying your special parking spot but also your generous support of the Dawson Cheerleaders!


Value: Priceless

VIP Parking Spot at The Nest #2 item
VIP Parking Spot at The Nest #2
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy parking at your very own VIP parking spot for ALL Dawson Varsity Football home games at the Nest for the 2025 season.


Your name will be on a placard, not only signifying your special parking spot but also your generous support of the Dawson Cheerleaders!


Value: Priceless

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!