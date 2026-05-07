Dawson HS Band Booster Membership

All the same perks of our basic membership PLUS

Preferred Seating at all Dawson Concerts and Events

Listed in all Concert Programs

Listed on the Dawson Eagle Band Website and Social Media Posts

Invitation to the Hospitality Reception at our State Send Off Performance

Listed on the Dawson Eagle Band Boosters Banner (displayed at all football games and send off performance)

8X10 photo of the Dawson Eagle Band and Catalyst Guard



