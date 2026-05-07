Dawson HS Band Booster Membership

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About the memberships
Renews yearly on: June 1
Your membership includes:
Invitation to all Dawson Band Booster Meetings
Dawson Band Boosters Voting Privlidges
Student(s) eligible to apply for Senior Scholarships from the Booster Club (with consistent 4 year membership)
Dawson Eagle Band Bumper Sticker
Renews yearly on: June 1
All the same perks of our basic membership PLUS
Preferred Seating at all Dawson Concerts and Events
Listed in all Concert Programs
Listed on the Dawson Eagle Band Website and Social Media Posts
Invitation to the Hospitality Reception at our State Send Off Performance
Listed on the Dawson Eagle Band Boosters Banner (displayed at all football games and send off performance)
8X10 photo of the Dawson Eagle Band and Catalyst Guard
Renews yearly on: June 1
All the perks of our Third Chair Membership PLUS
Name Announced Before At Least One Half Time Show
Name Listed in the DHS Football Media Guide (deadline to participate is 7/25)
1 Dawson Eagle Band and Catalyst Guard Show T-Shirt for the Current Show (deadline to be included in the order 7/25)
Renews yearly on: June 1
All the perks of our Second Chair Membership PLUS
Name Announced Before Every Half Time Show
2 Dawson Eagle Band and Catalyst Guard Show T-Shirt for the Current Show (deadline to be included in the order 7/25)
Framed 8X10 Photo of the Dawson Eagle Band and Catalyst Guard
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!