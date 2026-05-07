Dawson HS Band Boosters and Catalyst Color Guard

Offered by

Dawson HS Band Boosters and Catalyst Color Guard

About the memberships

Dawson HS Band Booster Membership

Basic Membership
$50

Renews yearly on: June 1

Your membership includes:

Invitation to all Dawson Band Booster Meetings

Dawson Band Boosters Voting Privlidges

Student(s) eligible to apply for Senior Scholarships from the Booster Club (with consistent 4 year membership)

Dawson Eagle Band Bumper Sticker

Third Chair Membership (Booster Dues + $100)
$150

Renews yearly on: June 1

All the same perks of our basic membership PLUS

Preferred Seating at all Dawson Concerts and Events

Listed in all Concert Programs

Listed on the Dawson Eagle Band Website and Social Media Posts

Invitation to the Hospitality Reception at our State Send Off Performance

Listed on the Dawson Eagle Band Boosters Banner (displayed at all football games and send off performance)

8X10 photo of the Dawson Eagle Band and Catalyst Guard


Second Chair Membership - Booster Dues + $250
$300

Renews yearly on: June 1

All the perks of our Third Chair Membership PLUS

Name Announced Before At Least One Half Time Show

Name Listed in the DHS Football Media Guide (deadline to participate is 7/25)

1 Dawson Eagle Band and Catalyst Guard Show T-Shirt for the Current Show (deadline to be included in the order 7/25)


First Chair Membership - Booster Dues + $500
$550

Renews yearly on: June 1

All the perks of our Second Chair Membership PLUS

Name Announced Before Every Half Time Show

2 Dawson Eagle Band and Catalyst Guard Show T-Shirt for the Current Show (deadline to be included in the order 7/25)

Framed 8X10 Photo of the Dawson Eagle Band and Catalyst Guard

Add a donation for Dawson HS Band Boosters and Catalyst Color Guard

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!