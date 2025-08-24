Glenda Dawson High School PTA

Offered by

Glenda Dawson High School PTA

About this shop

Dawson PTA 2025-2026 SAT/PSAT/ACT Online Practice Tests

SAT or PSAT Online Practice Test item
SAT or PSAT Online Practice Test
$30

Sign up for an upcoming SAT or PSAT online practice test and have a whole YEAR from the date you choose to take it as many times as you'd like PLUS get access to all the Princeton Review materials... last one starts April 6 (Monday of Easter Break). Full details at dawsonpta.org.

ACT Online Practice Test item
ACT Online Practice Test
$15

Sign up for an upcoming ACT online practice test and have a up to 3 months from the date you choose to take it as many times as you'd like PLUS get access to all the Princeton Review materials... last one starts April 6 (Monday of Easter Break). Full details at dawsonpta.org.

Add a donation for Glenda Dawson High School PTA

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!