Dawson PTA 2025-2026 FAN FEST Shop

Join the Dawson PTA for the 2025-2026 academic year!
*** NOTE for SENIORS that a parent AND the senior must join by Oct. 31 to qualify for Dawson PTA senior scholarships.
Dawson Class of 2026 Senior yard sign includes metal stake
Sign up for an upcoming SAT or PSAT online practice test and have a whole YEAR from the date you choose to take it as many times as you'd like PLUS get access to all the Princeton Review materials... choose from these NO SCHOOL days... January 19 (MLK Day), or April 6 (Monday of Easter Break). Full details at dawsonpta.org.
Sign up for an upcoming ACT online practice test and have a up to 3 months from the date you choose to take it as many times as you'd like PLUS get access to all the Princeton Review materials... choose from these NO SCHOOL days... January 19 (MLK Day), or April 6 (Monday of Easter Break). Full details at dawsonpta.org.
