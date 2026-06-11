Dawson PTA's 2026 VIP Parking Spots Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Get your RESERVED VIP Parking Spot for the ENTIRE 2026 Dawson Varsity Football HOME games! What a STEAL and a luxury to roll right up on Dawson's home game night with a parking spot reserved just for you! NOTE: Does NOT include the Pearland game (Dawson is the AWAY team this year).
Starting bid
Get your RESERVED VIP Parking Spot for the ENTIRE 2026 Dawson Varsity Football HOME games! What a STEAL and a luxury to roll right up on Dawson's home game night with a parking spot reserved just for you! NOTE: Does NOT include the Pearland game (Dawson is the AWAY team this year).
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