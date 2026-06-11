Glenda Dawson High School PTA

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Glenda Dawson High School PTA

About this event

Dawson PTA's 2026 VIP Parking Spots Silent Auction

VIP Reserved Parking Spot #1 item
VIP Reserved Parking Spot #1
$50

Starting bid

Get your RESERVED VIP Parking Spot for the ENTIRE 2026 Dawson Varsity Football HOME games! What a STEAL and a luxury to roll right up on Dawson's home game night with a parking spot reserved just for you! NOTE: Does NOT include the Pearland game (Dawson is the AWAY team this year).

VIP Reserved Parking Spot #2 item
VIP Reserved Parking Spot #2
$50

Starting bid

Get your RESERVED VIP Parking Spot for the ENTIRE 2026 Dawson Varsity Football HOME games! What a STEAL and a luxury to roll right up on Dawson's home game night with a parking spot reserved just for you! NOTE: Does NOT include the Pearland game (Dawson is the AWAY team this year).

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