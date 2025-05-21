Dawson Senior 2026 Swag

We've ordered a few extras... get a SMALL Dawson senior shirt for $20 and pickup at FAN FEST.. while supplies last!
We've ordered a few extras... get a MEDIUM Dawson senior shirt for $20 and pickup at FAN FEST.. while supplies last!
We've ordered a few extras... get a LARGE Dawson senior shirt for $20 and pickup at FAN FEST.. while supplies last!
Dawson Class of 2026 Senior yard sign includes metal stake
This is off the chain cool!!! Be the FIRST 20 to get a custom made Dawson D Claw plastic chain. Each takes 5 hours to 3D print, so there will only be a limited number for pickup at FAN FEST... when these fill, we'll add a preorder for pickup at Meet the Teacher Night.
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing