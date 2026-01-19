Piedmont (NC) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated

Day at the Races

2800 Coliseum Centre Dr

Charlotte, NC 28217, USA

General Admission
$125

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Sponsorship Opportunities
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

•Platinum Sponsor - $10,000

•Gold Sponsor - $7,000

•Silver Sponsor - $ 5,000

•Bronze Sponsor - $3,000

•Friends - $1,500

•Alumnae - $1,000


Please complete the form for the sponsorship form: https://www.jotform.com/build/260368081841054?iak=eac25ea20ff1e9681fbfb426fd7d46a2-d01e21db14305418

Vendor Registration Fee
$250

Reserve your vendor space at Day at the Races, hosted by the Piedmont (NC) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated.


This registration secures one designated vendor table to showcase your products or services during the event.


Vendor registration includes:
• One vendor table space
• Event access during vendor hours

Optional add-ons:
• Wi-Fi access: +$10
• Meals are not included. Vendors who wish to dine may purchase a separate event ticket ($125) or make independent arrangements.


To confirm participation, vendors must complete both the ticket purchase and vendor information form.


Spaces are limited and assigned on a first-come, first-served basis. Setup details will be shared after registration.


We look forward to partnering with you!

Wifi Accessibility (Vendors Only)
$10

Vendors Only

