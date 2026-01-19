Reserve your vendor space at Day at the Races, hosted by the Piedmont (NC) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated.





This registration secures one designated vendor table to showcase your products or services during the event.





Vendor registration includes:

• One vendor table space

• Event access during vendor hours

Optional add-ons:

• Wi-Fi access: +$10

• Meals are not included. Vendors who wish to dine may purchase a separate event ticket ($125) or make independent arrangements.





To confirm participation, vendors must complete both the ticket purchase and vendor information form.





Spaces are limited and assigned on a first-come, first-served basis. Setup details will be shared after registration.





We look forward to partnering with you!