GUNAA Metropolitan DFW Chapter

Hosted by

GUNAA Metropolitan DFW Chapter

About this event

Day at the Races Scholarship Souvenir Book

Full Page Ad item
Full Page Ad
$150

Maximize your visibility with a full-page advertisement in our Day at the Races Souvenir Book. This option gives you the space to fully showcase your business, brand, or message to attendees and community supporters.

Half Page Ad item
Half Page Ad
$100

Promote your business or share a message of support with a half-page advertisement in our Day at the Races Souvenir Book. This option provides great visibility while keeping your message clear and focused.

Quarter Page Ad item
Quarter Page Ad
$50

Support our mission and promote your business or message with a quarter-page advertisement in our Day at the Races Souvenir Book. This option is perfect for a simple and impactful presence.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!