Day at the Races Scholarship Souvenir Book

About this event
Maximize your visibility with a full-page advertisement in our Day at the Races Souvenir Book. This option gives you the space to fully showcase your business, brand, or message to attendees and community supporters.
Promote your business or share a message of support with a half-page advertisement in our Day at the Races Souvenir Book. This option provides great visibility while keeping your message clear and focused.
Support our mission and promote your business or message with a quarter-page advertisement in our Day at the Races Souvenir Book. This option is perfect for a simple and impactful presence.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!