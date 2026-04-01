Day Gala 2026

About this event
Vendor Fee
• Business logo on event materials
• Vendor opportunity
• Name listed in gala program
• Recognition on sponsor slideshow
• Social media thank you post
• 1 gala ticket
• Everything in Emerging Wings Sponsor
• Featured social media spotlight
• Verbal recognition during gala
• 2 gala tickets
• Premium vendor placement
• Everything in previous level
• Enhanced logo placement on gala flyer and digital promotions
• VIP seating for 2 guests
• Opportunity to include promotional item in guest bags
• Business feature on WHOW social media platforms
• Everything in previous levels
• Premier logo placement on all gala branding
• Recognition as a Legacy Sponsor during the event
• Opportunity to speak briefly during gala
• Full-page ad in gala program
• Reserved VIP table for 6 guests
• Featured business spotlight before and after gala
• Promotional item included in guest gift bags
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