Day Hike: Gothic Basin Hike - October 11, 2025

Hosted by
About this event
By choosing this registration, you're supporting our program and helping us continue to provide quality experiences for all riders. The registration fee covers the cost of transportation and your experienced trip leaders.
If you cannot afford the standard registration fee, we offer this complimentary registration as part of our commitment to making the outdoors accessible to everyone. Please select this option if you need financial assistance to join our trip.
This registration is an option for those who would like to support Shifting Gear's mission in providing accessible opportunities with no barrier to entry. Your price would cover the registration fee for you and for others as well.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!