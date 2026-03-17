Birth By Queens Foundation Inc.

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Birth By Queens Foundation Inc.

About this event

Day of Advocacy 3/17/26 - Birth By Queens Foundation Inc.

Community Board 1 - Constituent
Free

Astoria, Old Astoria, Long Island City, Queensbridge, Ditmars, Ravenswood, Steinway, Garden Bay, and Woodside


Community Board 2 - Constituent
Free

Long Island City, Woodside, Sunnyside, and Maspeth


Community Board 3 - Constituent
Free

Jackson Heights, East Elmhurst, North Corona, and La Guardia Airport

Community Board 4 - Constituent
Free

Corona, Corona Heights, Elmhurst, and Newtown


Community Board 5 - Constituent
Free

Ridgewood, Maspeth, Middle Village and Glendale

Community Board 6 - Constituent
Free

Forest Hills and Rego Park


Community Board 7 - Constituent
Free

Flushing, Bay Terrace, College Point, Whitestone, Malba, Beechhurst, Queensboro Hill, Willets Point, Auburndale, Clearview, Linden Hill, and Murray Hill

Community Board 8 - Constituent
Free

Fresh Meadows, Cunningham Heights, Hilltop Village, Pomonak Houses, Fresh Meadows, Jamaica Estates, Holliswood, Flushing South, Utopia, Kew Gardens Hills, and Briarwood


Community Board 9 - Constituent
Free

Richmond Hill, Woodhaven, Ozone Park, and Kew Gardens

Community Board 10 - Constituent
Free

Howard Beach, Ozone Park, South Ozone Park, Richmond Hill


Community Board 11 - Constituent
Free

Bayside, Douglaston, Little Neck, Auburndale, East Flushing, Oakland Gardens, and Hollis Hills

Community Board 12 - Constituent
Free

Jamaica, Hollis, St. Albans, Springfield Gardens, Baisley Park, Rochdale Village, and South Jamaica


Community Board 13 - Constituent
Free

Queens Village, Glen Oaks, New Hyde Park, Bellerose, Cambria Heights, Laurelton, Rosedale, Floral Park, and Brookville


Community Board 14 - Constituent
Free

Breezy Point, Belle Harbor, Broad Channel, Neponsit, Arverne, Bayswater, Edgemere, Rockaway Park, Rockaway and Far Rockaway


CAB (Community Advocates for Birth Centers) - Beyond Queens
Free

Astoria, Old Astoria, Long Island City, Queensbridge, Ditmars, Ravenswood, Steinway, Garden Bay, and Woodside


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