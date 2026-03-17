Day of Advocacy 3/17/26 - Birth By Queens Foundation Inc.

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Astoria, Old Astoria, Long Island City, Queensbridge, Ditmars, Ravenswood, Steinway, Garden Bay, and Woodside
Long Island City, Woodside, Sunnyside, and Maspeth
Jackson Heights, East Elmhurst, North Corona, and La Guardia Airport
Corona, Corona Heights, Elmhurst, and Newtown
Ridgewood, Maspeth, Middle Village and Glendale
Forest Hills and Rego Park
Flushing, Bay Terrace, College Point, Whitestone, Malba, Beechhurst, Queensboro Hill, Willets Point, Auburndale, Clearview, Linden Hill, and Murray Hill
Fresh Meadows, Cunningham Heights, Hilltop Village, Pomonak Houses, Fresh Meadows, Jamaica Estates, Holliswood, Flushing South, Utopia, Kew Gardens Hills, and Briarwood
Richmond Hill, Woodhaven, Ozone Park, and Kew Gardens
Howard Beach, Ozone Park, South Ozone Park, Richmond Hill
Bayside, Douglaston, Little Neck, Auburndale, East Flushing, Oakland Gardens, and Hollis Hills
Jamaica, Hollis, St. Albans, Springfield Gardens, Baisley Park, Rochdale Village, and South Jamaica
Queens Village, Glen Oaks, New Hyde Park, Bellerose, Cambria Heights, Laurelton, Rosedale, Floral Park, and Brookville
Breezy Point, Belle Harbor, Broad Channel, Neponsit, Arverne, Bayswater, Edgemere, Rockaway Park, Rockaway and Far Rockaway
Astoria, Old Astoria, Long Island City, Queensbridge, Ditmars, Ravenswood, Steinway, Garden Bay, and Woodside
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