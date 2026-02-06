❤️ Guardian Angel Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 40 tickets
- 4 teams (40 total volunteers)
- Remarks at Pep Rally Breakfast
- Exclusive selection of Day of Caring service project
- Showcase-sized logo on Day of Caring signs and print materials
- Showcase-sized logo on Day of Caring T-shirt
- Showcase-sized logo on social media post recognizing sponsors
- Sponsor recognition in event press release and e-newsletter
