Day of Caring

❤️ Guardian Angel Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 40 tickets
  • 4 teams (40 total volunteers)
  • Remarks at Pep Rally Breakfast
  • Exclusive selection of Day of Caring service project
  • Showcase-sized logo on Day of Caring signs and print materials
  • Showcase-sized logo on Day of Caring T-shirt
  • Showcase-sized logo on social media post recognizing sponsors
  • Sponsor recognition in event press release and e-newsletter
💙 Kindred Spirit Sponsor
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 30 tickets
  • 3 teams (30 total volunteers)
  • Shout-out during Pep Rally Breakfast
  • Large logo on Day of Caring signs and print materials
  • Large logo on Day of Caring T-shirt
  • Large logo on social media post recognizing sponsors
  • Sponsor recognition in event press release and e-newsletter
💛 Beacon of Hope Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 20 tickets
  • 2 teams (20 total volunteers)
  • Medium logo on Day of Caring signs and print materials
  • Medium logo on Day of Caring T-shirt
  • Medium logo on social media post recognizing sponsors
  • Sponsor recognition in event press release and e-newsletter
💚 Good Samaritan
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
  • 1 team (10 total volunteers)
  • Small logo on Day of Caring signs, print materials, and social media
  • Name listed on Day of Caring T-shirt
  • Sponsor recognition in event press release and e-newsletter

