United Way Of Boone County Illinois

Hosted by

United Way Of Boone County Illinois

About this event

Day of Caring

220 West Locust Street

Suite 2 Belvidere, IL 61008

Volunteer Sponsorship
$25

·       Pay for a Volunteer’s food, paperwork and supplies for the day.

How you will be recognized

·       Thanked on our website and social media with list of Volunteer Sponsors

·       Have your name listed at the meal site

Project Sponsorship
$500

·       Pay for needed supplies and project support for the day.

How you will be recognized

·       Thanked on our website and social media with your name and company logo displayed

·       Have your name and log listed at the meal site

Gold Day of Caring Sponsorship
$1,000

·       100 packed care packages

How you will be recognized

·       Thanked on our website Home Page and social media with your name and company logo displayed

·       Have your name and logo listed at the meal site

·       Sponsors will be thanked with lawn signs next to the volunteer project spaces. The signs will remain on outdoor public display for a week at the sight and then collected to be displayed in our new office for the ribbon cutting in mid-May.

·       Company Highlighted at our new office Ribbon Cutting in Mid-May.

Add a donation for United Way Of Boone County Illinois

$

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