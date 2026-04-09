Day of Caring

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About this event
Suite 2 Belvidere, IL 61008
· Pay for a Volunteer’s food, paperwork and supplies for the day.
How you will be recognized
· Thanked on our website and social media with list of Volunteer Sponsors
· Have your name listed at the meal site
· Pay for needed supplies and project support for the day.
How you will be recognized
· Thanked on our website and social media with your name and company logo displayed
· Have your name and log listed at the meal site
· 100 packed care packages
How you will be recognized
· Thanked on our website Home Page and social media with your name and company logo displayed
· Have your name and logo listed at the meal site
· Sponsors will be thanked with lawn signs next to the volunteer project spaces. The signs will remain on outdoor public display for a week at the sight and then collected to be displayed in our new office for the ribbon cutting in mid-May.
· Company Highlighted at our new office Ribbon Cutting in Mid-May.
$
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