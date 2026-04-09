Day of Caring

· 100 packed care packages

How you will be recognized

· Thanked on our website Home Page and social media with your name and company logo displayed

· Have your name and logo listed at the meal site

· Sponsors will be thanked with lawn signs next to the volunteer project spaces. The signs will remain on outdoor public display for a week at the sight and then collected to be displayed in our new office for the ribbon cutting in mid-May.

· Company Highlighted at our new office Ribbon Cutting in Mid-May.