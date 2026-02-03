day of Clean Monday 2026

Hosted by
Lagana is a Greek flatbread traditionally baked for Clean Monday, the first day of the Great Lent. Traditionally, it was prepared unleavened (without the yeast), but leavened lagana is nowadays more common. It is typically flat, oval-shaped, with surface decorated by impressing fingertips.
Sesame seeds are a common topping,
Taramasalata is a meze made from tarama, the salted and cured roe (colloquially referred to as caviar) In Greece, taramasalata is often served on Clean Monday (Καθαρά Δευτέρα, Kathará Deftéra), the first day of Great Lent, with onions and lemon.[
Hummus is a savory dish made from cooked, mashed chickpeas blended with tahini, lemon juice, and garlic.
A traditional Greek meal of baked chickpeas (or revithia in Greek) slow cooked with olive oil, sautéed onions and rosemary. This is a vegan meal popular in the Cyclade
