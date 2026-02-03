The Kalymnian Benefical Society Of Prodromos

Hosted by

The Kalymnian Benefical Society Of Prodromos

About this event

day of Clean Monday 2026

165 12th St

Campbell, OH 44405, USA

Lagana 1 pound
$5

Lagana is a Greek flatbread traditionally baked for Clean Monday, the first day of the Great Lent. Traditionally, it was prepared unleavened (without the yeast), but leavened lagana is nowadays more common. It is typically flat, oval-shaped, with surface decorated by impressing fingertips.

Sesame seeds are a common topping,

12 oz container of Taramosalata
$8

Taramasalata is a meze made from tarama, the salted and cured roe (colloquially referred to as caviar) In Greece, taramasalata is often served on Clean Monday (Καθαρά Δευτέρα, Kathará Deftéra), the first day of Great Lent, with onions and lemon.[

12oz container of Hummus
$5

Hummus is a savory dish made from cooked, mashed chickpeas blended with tahini, lemon juice, and garlic.

9x13 pan of Baked Revithia
$25

A traditional Greek meal of baked chickpeas (or revithia in Greek) slow cooked with olive oil, sautéed onions and rosemary. This is a vegan meal popular in the Cyclade

Add a donation for The Kalymnian Benefical Society Of Prodromos

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!