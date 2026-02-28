The Kalymnian Benefical Society Of Prodromos

Hosted by

The Kalymnian Benefical Society Of Prodromos

About this event

Day of Easter Bake Sales 2026

165 12th St

Campbell, OH 44405, USA

Eftazimo
$12

Eftazimo is a traditional Greek bread with a unique preparation method, where the dough is kneaded seven times (the name "eptazimo" comes from the Greek word "epta" - seven) before baking. What also sets eptazimo apart from other breads is that it is leavened without yeast.

Sugar Free Eftazimo
$10
Tsoureki
$12

Tsoureki (Greek: τσουρέκι) is a sweet holiday bread made with flour, milk, butter, eggs, and sugar and commonly seasoned with orange zest, mastic resin, or mahlab.

"Greek Easter bread," is made by Greek communities during Easter, not only in Greece, but also in other countries with Greek communities.

Koulouria Cookie
$10

Koulourakia are a traditional Greek dessert. Each Island has their own variation, ours is based on the island of Kalymnos.

They are a butter-based pastry, traditionally hand-shaped, with egg glaze on top. They have a sweet delicate flavor with a hint of vanilla.

Vegan Sesame Koulouria
$10
Individual Revithia
$5
Individual Fasolada
$5
2026 Membership Dues
$25

Membership Dues

Add a donation for The Kalymnian Benefical Society Of Prodromos

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!