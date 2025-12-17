Coronado Schools Foundation

Hosted by

Coronado Schools Foundation

About this event

CSF Day of Giving

Day of Giving Donation
Pay what you can

Give any Amount to support Day of Giving

The Bower & The Dive
$100

Donate for the chance to win a 2-Night Stay at The Bower PLUS a $100 gift card to The Dive!


Each $100 = one entry

Kona Ice Party
$100

Donate for the chance to win a private Kona Ice Party for 20 guests!


Each $100 = one entry

Loews Coronado Bay Stay
$100

Donate for the chance to win a 2-night stay at the Loews Coronado Bay Resort plus breakfast for two!


Each $100 = one entry

Emerald City Surf Shop Package
$100

Donate for the chance to win a package from Emerald City Surf Shop!


Each $100 = one entry

Coronado Marriott + The Henry
$100

Donate for the chance to win a 2-night stay at the Coronado Island Marriott PLUS a $100 gift card to The Henry!


Each $100 = one entry

Holland's E-Bike
$100

Donate for the chance to win a brand new e-bike from Holland's Bicycles!


Each $100 = one entry

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!