CSF Day of Giving

About this event
Give any Amount to support Day of Giving
Donate for the chance to win a 2-Night Stay at The Bower PLUS a $100 gift card to The Dive!
Each $100 = one entry
Donate for the chance to win a private Kona Ice Party for 20 guests!
Each $100 = one entry
Donate for the chance to win a 2-night stay at the Loews Coronado Bay Resort plus breakfast for two!
Each $100 = one entry
Donate for the chance to win a package from Emerald City Surf Shop!
Each $100 = one entry
Donate for the chance to win a 2-night stay at the Coronado Island Marriott PLUS a $100 gift card to The Henry!
Each $100 = one entry
Donate for the chance to win a brand new e-bike from Holland's Bicycles!
Each $100 = one entry
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!