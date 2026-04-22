Day of Purpose at York's Thrive Center

Activity: Morning Movement

Step into the rhythm of the day at Thrive, where energy, laughter, and connection set the tone. Guests will be invited to move alongside our members through various activities happening across the space. One group may jump into a round of Shake Out the Truth, sparking conversation and lighthearted fun, while others lean into creativity through hands-on art projects or friendly competition on the basketball court.

There is no single way to participate here. You can jump in, observe, encourage, or simply share space. What matters most is being present. This experience offers a glimpse into how movement, play, and connection support confidence, joy, and everyday engagement.