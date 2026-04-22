Day of Purpose at Fort Mill's RENEW Center

Activity: A Day in the Life

Spend the morning experiencing the natural flow of life at Renew. Guests will have the opportunity to step into real moments as they unfold, from guided art sessions to calming, intentional movement through Tai Chi.

More than observing, you’ll witness members leading their own experiences, choosing what they engage in and how they show up. There is a quiet beauty in that autonomy. This is a space where creativity, wellness, and personal choice come together, and where each moment reflects what it means to age with purpose.