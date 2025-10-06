DAY OF SALES - CIDER N GOLD FESTIVAL

If you want to camp Thursday night, visit the ticket office on the event grounds. Otherwise, choose this option to stay overnight on the event grounds Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights! 30A or 50A with 110V. Extra vehicles will park in the VIP lot. No sewage on site (closest dump site is City of Ellensburg waste water management 2415 South Canyon Road). Check out is 12pm. You must also buy a day pass to attend the event.