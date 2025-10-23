Event Day Sales - Fall 2025 Purse Bingo

Designer Purse Bingo Returns!
Each bingo entry ticket includes a six card ticket for 10 games of bingo and one Louis Vuitton designer bag raffle ticket!
$10 for one extra set of bingo cards (10 games).
This item will also be sold the day of the event.
You are purchase one ticket for the Louis Vuitton designer bag purchased May 29 in Italy! Video of the bag will be published on the Facebook event page. Unlike the other items at this event, you don't need to be present to win the Louis Vuitton bag.
Basket Raffle Tickets are 25 tickets to a sheet for $20 each (Option 1 of 2),
3 Basket Raffle Tickets with 25 tickets to a sheet for $50 (for three sheets) - (Option 2 of 2).
$10 for 10 tickets.
Bingo daubers are available while supplies last.
6 for $5
This is a popular raffle. We may spice it up and make it a cash pumpkin or similar keeping with the theme.
Every Cauldron is a winner! . Prizes vary from lottery tickets, 50/50 tickets, basket raffle tickets, gift cards, cash, and purses.
