Event Day Sales - Fall 2025 Purse Bingo

115 Trinity Dr

Aliquippa, PA 15001, USA

Bingo Entry Ticket - Day of Event
$45

Designer Purse Bingo Returns!


Each bingo entry ticket includes a six card ticket for 10 games of bingo and one Louis Vuitton designer bag raffle ticket!

Extra Bingo Card Sets (10 Games)
$10

$10 for one extra set of bingo cards (10 games).


This item will also be sold the day of the event.

Louis Vuitton Designer Bag
$15

You are purchase one ticket for the Louis Vuitton designer bag purchased May 29 in Italy! Video of the bag will be published on the Facebook event page. Unlike the other items at this event, you don't need to be present to win the Louis Vuitton bag.


This item will also be sold the day of the event.

Basket Raffle Option 1
$20

Basket Raffle Tickets are 25 tickets to a sheet for $20 each (Option 1 of 2),


This item will also be sold the day of the event.

Basket Raffle Deal - 3 Sheets for $50
$50

3 Basket Raffle Tickets with 25 tickets to a sheet for $50 (for three sheets) - (Option 2 of 2).


This item will also be sold the day of the event.

50/50 Raffle Tickets
$10

$10 for 10 tickets.


This item will also be sold the day of the event.

Bingo Daubers
$2

Bingo daubers are available while supplies last.


This item will also be sold the day of the event.

Mystery Purse
$5
Cash Purse Raffle
$5

6 for $5


This is a popular raffle. We may spice it up and make it a cash pumpkin or similar keeping with the theme.


This item will also be sold the day of the event.

Halloween Cauldron or Pumpkin
$5

Every Cauldron is a winner! . Prizes vary from lottery tickets, 50/50 tickets, basket raffle tickets, gift cards, cash, and purses.


This item will also be sold the day of the event.

Add a donation for Communicycle

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!