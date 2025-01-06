Day Pass At the Fairgrounds 2025

This is a KPC day pass to play at the fairground. It is only good for the day in which it was purchased. All residents of Buffalo County must be a member of KPC to play at the fairgrounds. Members pay $5 for a day pass.
Non KPC Member Day Pass at the Fairgrounds
$10
Players who are from outside of Buffalo County and are not members of KPC may play at the fairgrounds by purchasing a Day Pass for $10.
