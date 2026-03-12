Be Well, Black Girl Initiative Inc

Hosted by

Be Well, Black Girl Initiative Inc

About this raffle

Couch Conversation Contest

Be Well Bundle Gift Bundle
$50

We will be offering a limited number of Be Well Bundle Gift Baskets at the event for $50! Anyone who has purchased this ticket will automatically be entered into the drawing for the Day Pass to The Rest Spot.

These bundles are curated with care and filled with items to support rest and well-being! 🤎

One Rest Spot Day Pass!
Pay what you can

Anyone who donates $25 or more will receive one entry for a chance of winning a day pass to The Rest Spot!

Add a donation for Be Well, Black Girl Initiative Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!