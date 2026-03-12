Couch Conversation Contest

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About this raffle
We will be offering a limited number of Be Well Bundle Gift Baskets at the event for $50! Anyone who has purchased this ticket will automatically be entered into the drawing for the Day Pass to The Rest Spot.
These bundles are curated with care and filled with items to support rest and well-being! 🤎
Anyone who donates $25 or more will receive one entry for a chance of winning a day pass to The Rest Spot!
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