Zoom Whitening donated by iDental, Dr. Kate Sudikoff (2 chances to win)
Zoom Whitening - 1 ticket
$20
Take a chance with 1 raffle ticket to win Zoom Whitening
Take a chance with 1 raffle ticket to win Zoom Whitening
Zoom Whitening - 3 tickets
$40
Take a chance with 3 raffle tickets to win Zoom Whitening
Take a chance with 3 raffle tickets to win Zoom Whitening
Zoom Whitening - 7 tickets
$80
Take a chance with 7 raffle tickets to win Zoom Whitening
Take a chance with 7 raffle tickets to win Zoom Whitening
Add a donation for Kennedy's Disease Association
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