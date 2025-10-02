Kennedy's Disease Association

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Kennedy's Disease Association

About this raffle

Zoom Whitening donated by iDental, Dr. Kate Sudikoff (2 chances to win)

Zoom Whitening - 1 ticket
$20

Take a chance with 1 raffle ticket to win Zoom Whitening

Zoom Whitening - 3 tickets
$40

Take a chance with 3 raffle tickets to win Zoom Whitening

Zoom Whitening - 7 tickets
$80

Take a chance with 7 raffle tickets to win Zoom Whitening

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