Daybreak 2026

General Admission ticket $40.

Chick-fil-A Wrap Lunch including: Sliced grilled chicken breast nestled in a fresh mix of green leaf lettuce with a blend of shredded Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheeses and tightly rolled in a flaxseed flour flatbread with Avocado Lime Ranch dressing, bag of Waffle Potato Chips, Chocolate Chunk Cookie. Plus a bottle of Water