Metro Community Church

Hosted by

Metro Community Church

About this event

Daybreak 2026

3551 Ridge View Rd

Edwardsville, IL 62025, USA

General Admission + Chick-fil-A Sandwich Lunch Box(Sack)
$50

General Admission ticket $40.
Chick-fil-A Sandwich Lunch including:
Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich, bag of Waffle Potato Chips, Chocolate Chunk
Cookie. Plus a bottle of Water


General Admission + Chick-fil-A Wrap Lunch Box(Sack)
$50

General Admission ticket $40.
Chick-fil-A Wrap Lunch including: Sliced grilled chicken breast nestled in a fresh mix of green leaf lettuce with a blend of shredded Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheeses and tightly rolled in a flaxseed flour flatbread with Avocado Lime Ranch dressing, bag of Waffle Potato Chips, Chocolate Chunk Cookie. Plus a bottle of Water

General Admission + Chick-fil-A Market Salad
$50

General Admission ticket $40.
Chick-fil-A Market Salad Lunch including:
Sliced grilled chicken breast served on a fresh bed of mixed greens, topped with crumbled blue cheese and a mix of red and green apples, strawberries, and blueberries. Served with Harvest Nut Granola, Roasted Almonds, and Zesty Apple Cider Vinaigrette dressing. Plus a bottle of Water

General Admission
$40

General Admission Ticket $40. This option opts out of the provided lunch.

Add a donation for Metro Community Church

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!