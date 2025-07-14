Dayclub Charity Golf Tournament July 14th 2025 presented by Snapback Returns

VIP Team Benefits: Access to 6 Exclusive Activations: VIP players enjoy entry to six special activities during the tournament without additional day-of fees. These activities typically cost $20 each, totaling a $120 value per player. Mulligans: Each VIP player receives two mulligans, valued at $20 each. VIP Swag Bag: VIP teams receive a swag bag filled with sponsored gifts. While this year's value is to be determined, previous bags have been valued at approximately $100 per player. Exclusive Pre-Event Gathering: The evening before the tournament, VIPs are invited to a special event featuring drinks, light hors d'oeuvres, and an opportunity to learn more about our nonprofit's mission and impact. By choosing the VIP experience, you're not only enhancing your participation but also contributing more significantly to our cause. You also get a full day of golf, unlimited drinks, snacks and lunch! Thank you for your support!