Dayclub Charity Golf Tournament July 20th 2026

Hosted by
About this event
This ticket includes tournament entry for a group of four, coffee, beverages and lunch.
VIP Team Benefits:
Access to 6 Exclusive Activations: VIP players enjoy entry to six special activities during the tournament without additional day-of fees. These activities typically cost $20 each, totaling a $120 value per player.
Mulligans: Each VIP player receives two mulligans, valued at $20 each.
VIP Swag Bag: VIP teams receive a swag bag filled with sponsored gifts. While this year's value is to be determined, previous bags have been valued at approximately $100 per player.
Exclusive Pre-Event Gathering: The morning before the tournament, VIPs are invited to a special breakfast featuring drinks, and an opportunity to learn more about our nonprofit's mission and impact.
By choosing the VIP experience, you're not only enhancing your participation but also contributing more significantly to our cause. You also get a full day of golf, unlimited drinks, snacks and lunch! Thank you for your support!
Featured sign by your company on the course at a hole!
Make one of the holes your own! You will have a dedicated hole sign, plus the chance to set up a tent with two reps to interact with golfers! You will also have a dedicated social media post.
A regular 4some team plus a dedicated hole with your reps interacting with golfers, plus email and social media recognition!
A VIP 4some team plus a dedicated hole with your reps interacting with golfers, plus email and social media recognition!
The Dayclub Charity Golf Tournament Presented by (Your Name Here!). Receive a hole sign, two reps at your hole, marketing in all social media and emails, logo inclusion on golfer goodie bags, Pre-event Breakfast at 7:30 AM, Shoutout at opening remarks and a Foursome VIP team!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!