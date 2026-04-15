Motivational Recovery Environments Inc

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Motivational Recovery Environments Inc

About this raffle

Dayseeker Raffle with VIP access

1 raffle for $5!
$5

1 raffle for $5


Dayseeker: The Pale Moonlight Tour, With: Northlane, Wind Walkers and sace6

May 01, 2026, 7:00 PM

The Paramount, 370 New York Ave, Huntington, NY 11743, USA

Doors 6:00pm

3 raffles for $10!!!
$10
This includes 3 tickets

Dayseeker: The Pale Moonlight Tour, With: Northlane, Wind Walkers and sace6

May 01, 2026, 7:00 PM

The Paramount, 370 New York Ave, Huntington, NY 11743, USA

Doors 6:00pm

10 raffles for $20!!!!!!!!!!
$20
This includes 10 tickets

Dayseeker: The Pale Moonlight Tour, With: Northlane, Wind Walkers and sace6

May 01, 2026, 7:00 PM

The Paramount, 370 New York Ave, Huntington, NY 11743, USA

Doors 6:00pm

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