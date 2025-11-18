Hosted by

Dayspring United Methodist Church Inc

About this event

Sales closed

Dayspring Preschool and Kindergarten Holiday Boutique Auction

Pick-up location

1365 E Elliot Rd, Tempe, AZ 85284, USA

2 or 3 Night Stay - Flagstaff Getaway + Sprouts Gift Cards item
2 or 3 Night Stay - Flagstaff Getaway + Sprouts Gift Cards item
2 or 3 Night Stay - Flagstaff Getaway + Sprouts Gift Cards item
2 or 3 Night Stay - Flagstaff Getaway + Sprouts Gift Cards
$150

Starting bid

Value: $1370


Flagstaff Airbnb Getaway


2 night weekend or 3 night weekday stay, $100 Sprouts Gift Card, and 2 tickets for the Lowell Observatory


* Recently updated Backyard oasis*
Enjoy a stylish experience at this updated modern mountain home! Ideally located minutes North from Downtown Flagstaff and 10 mins from the base of Snowbowl Mountain. Brand New 6 Person Hot Tub Just Added! Book your stay, hang your hat, and make yourself right at home! No corners were cut in designing this modern beauty. Rest your head on fresh fluffy pillows and high quality mattresses, and fuel up after a good night rest in our entertainers dream kitchen.

The space

BEDROOMS-

Master 1 - King Bed, with Luxurious Ensuite Spa bathroom

Master 2- Kind bed with Ensuite bathroom, 55" Smart TV, walk out door to
back patio, and Luxurious Spa Shower, and Double Vanity

Guest Bedroom- Spacious room with two double beds, 55" Smart TV

LIVING ROOM -
Designed for comfort and relaxation.

- Wall feature LED lighting
- Article modern leather sofa
- 75” Smart TV with access to your own streaming services (Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, HBO, Disney+, etc)
- Gas fireplace


KITCHEN -
Outfitted even for large cooking projects!

- New full size refrigerator and freezer
-8 burner stove
- New dishwasher with pods provided
- Toaster oven
- Tumbler glasses
- Water glasses
- Wine glasses
- Wine opener
- Bottle opener
- Cutting knife set
- Silverware for six
- Dishes for six
- Variety of pots and pans
- Mixing bowls, salad bowl
- Drip Coffee Maker
- French press, coffee grinder
- Electric tea kettle
- Dish soap and sponge
- Kitchen towels
- Dining table with 6 chairs
- Island with seating for 4

BACKYARD
- Designed to enjoy the Arizona outdoors.
- Dining table for 8
- Large modern sectional
- 6 person Hot Tub - BRAND NEW
-Gas Fireplace
-Custom island with gas fireplace

Guest access

Guests will have access to all areas of the home

Round of Golf for four at Torreon Golf Club - Show Low, AZ item
Round of Golf for four at Torreon Golf Club - Show Low, AZ item
Round of Golf for four at Torreon Golf Club - Show Low, AZ item
Round of Golf for four at Torreon Golf Club - Show Low, AZ
$150

Starting bid

Value: $1000


One round of golf for four including cart and range balls.


Etched into the undulating contours and majestic hills of Show Low, AZ, are two of the finest mountain golf courses in Arizona. These pine-draped masterpieces were lovingly crafted by the late golf course designer, Robert von Hagge with partners Mike Smelek and Richard Baril. The 36 holes that make up Torreon’s Tower and Cabin courses are distinct, challenging, and astounding in their beauty.

Round of Golf for four at Legacy Golf Club in Phoenix, AZ item
Round of Golf for four at Legacy Golf Club in Phoenix, AZ
$150

Starting bid

Value: $600


Located in Phoenix, AZ

Golf for 4 at the majestic Legacy Golf Club


6808 S. 32nd Street, Phoenix, AZ 85042

Total Wine Private Wine Class for 20 & JP's Comedy Club item
Total Wine Private Wine Class for 20 & JP's Comedy Club item
Total Wine Private Wine Class for 20 & JP's Comedy Club item
Total Wine Private Wine Class for 20 & JP's Comedy Club
$150

Starting bid

Value: $700


Private Wine Class (for 20) and Tickets for JP's Comedy Club (for 20)


Total Wine & More will host an event that is certain to impress you and your 19 guests! Enjoy a tour of the land and learn about the famed appellations and grape varietals that make each region so unforgettable. Taste a variety of our premium, hand- selected wines and discover hidden treasures from the wine region of your choosing. One of our wine exerts will present and discuss each delicious wine during your two-hour class. ($600)


10, Admission for 2 tickets to JP's Comedy Club ($100)

AZ Breweries item
AZ Breweries item
AZ Breweries item
AZ Breweries
$50

Starting bid

Total Value: $453

  • Shop Beer Company - $50 Gift Card, 2 Glasses, Hat, and T-Shirt, and two 12 packs ($165)
  • AZ Wilderness - $50 Gift Card, T-Shirt, Hat, Stickers, Water Bottle, Sour Beer ($125)
  • SanTan Brewery and Distillery - 4 Distillery Tour Tickets ($60)
  • Mother Road Brewing - Gift Card, Hat, Glass, Metal Sign, Magnet, Golf Towel, Koozie ($68)
  • OHSO - Gift Card and Stickers ($35)


Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!