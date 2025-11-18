Dayspring Preschool and Kindergarten Holiday Boutique Auction

Value: $1370





Flagstaff Airbnb Getaway





2 night weekend or 3 night weekday stay, $100 Sprouts Gift Card, and 2 tickets for the Lowell Observatory





* Recently updated Backyard oasis*

Enjoy a stylish experience at this updated modern mountain home! Ideally located minutes North from Downtown Flagstaff and 10 mins from the base of Snowbowl Mountain. Brand New 6 Person Hot Tub Just Added! Book your stay, hang your hat, and make yourself right at home! No corners were cut in designing this modern beauty. Rest your head on fresh fluffy pillows and high quality mattresses, and fuel up after a good night rest in our entertainers dream kitchen.

The space

BEDROOMS-



Master 1 - King Bed, with Luxurious Ensuite Spa bathroom



Master 2- Kind bed with Ensuite bathroom, 55" Smart TV, walk out door to

back patio, and Luxurious Spa Shower, and Double Vanity



Guest Bedroom- Spacious room with two double beds, 55" Smart TV



LIVING ROOM -

Designed for comfort and relaxation.



- Wall feature LED lighting

- Article modern leather sofa

- 75” Smart TV with access to your own streaming services (Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, HBO, Disney+, etc)

- Gas fireplace





KITCHEN -

Outfitted even for large cooking projects!



- New full size refrigerator and freezer

-8 burner stove

- New dishwasher with pods provided

- Toaster oven

- Tumbler glasses

- Water glasses

- Wine glasses

- Wine opener

- Bottle opener

- Cutting knife set

- Silverware for six

- Dishes for six

- Variety of pots and pans

- Mixing bowls, salad bowl

- Drip Coffee Maker

- French press, coffee grinder

- Electric tea kettle

- Dish soap and sponge

- Kitchen towels

- Dining table with 6 chairs

- Island with seating for 4



BACKYARD

- Designed to enjoy the Arizona outdoors.

- Dining table for 8

- Large modern sectional

- 6 person Hot Tub - BRAND NEW

-Gas Fireplace

-Custom island with gas fireplace

Guest access

Guests will have access to all areas of the home