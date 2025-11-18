Dayspring Preschool and Kindergarten Holiday Boutique Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Value: $1370
2 night weekend or 3 night weekday stay, $100 Sprouts Gift Card, and 2 tickets for the Lowell Observatory
* Recently updated Backyard oasis*
Enjoy a stylish experience at this updated modern mountain home! Ideally located minutes North from Downtown Flagstaff and 10 mins from the base of Snowbowl Mountain. Brand New 6 Person Hot Tub Just Added! Book your stay, hang your hat, and make yourself right at home! No corners were cut in designing this modern beauty. Rest your head on fresh fluffy pillows and high quality mattresses, and fuel up after a good night rest in our entertainers dream kitchen.
BEDROOMS-
Master 1 - King Bed, with Luxurious Ensuite Spa bathroom
Master 2- Kind bed with Ensuite bathroom, 55" Smart TV, walk out door to
back patio, and Luxurious Spa Shower, and Double Vanity
Guest Bedroom- Spacious room with two double beds, 55" Smart TV
LIVING ROOM -
Designed for comfort and relaxation.
- Wall feature LED lighting
- Article modern leather sofa
- 75” Smart TV with access to your own streaming services (Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, HBO, Disney+, etc)
- Gas fireplace
KITCHEN -
Outfitted even for large cooking projects!
- New full size refrigerator and freezer
-8 burner stove
- New dishwasher with pods provided
- Toaster oven
- Tumbler glasses
- Water glasses
- Wine glasses
- Wine opener
- Bottle opener
- Cutting knife set
- Silverware for six
- Dishes for six
- Variety of pots and pans
- Mixing bowls, salad bowl
- Drip Coffee Maker
- French press, coffee grinder
- Electric tea kettle
- Dish soap and sponge
- Kitchen towels
- Dining table with 6 chairs
- Island with seating for 4
BACKYARD
- Designed to enjoy the Arizona outdoors.
- Dining table for 8
- Large modern sectional
- 6 person Hot Tub - BRAND NEW
-Gas Fireplace
-Custom island with gas fireplace
Guests will have access to all areas of the home
Starting bid
Value: $1000
One round of golf for four including cart and range balls.
Etched into the undulating contours and majestic hills of Show Low, AZ, are two of the finest mountain golf courses in Arizona. These pine-draped masterpieces were lovingly crafted by the late golf course designer, Robert von Hagge with partners Mike Smelek and Richard Baril. The 36 holes that make up Torreon’s Tower and Cabin courses are distinct, challenging, and astounding in their beauty.
Starting bid
Value: $600
Located in Phoenix, AZ
Golf for 4 at the majestic Legacy Golf Club
6808 S. 32nd Street, Phoenix, AZ 85042
Starting bid
Value: $700
Private Wine Class (for 20) and Tickets for JP's Comedy Club (for 20)
Total Wine & More will host an event that is certain to impress you and your 19 guests! Enjoy a tour of the land and learn about the famed appellations and grape varietals that make each region so unforgettable. Taste a variety of our premium, hand- selected wines and discover hidden treasures from the wine region of your choosing. One of our wine exerts will present and discuss each delicious wine during your two-hour class. ($600)
10, Admission for 2 tickets to JP's Comedy Club ($100)
Starting bid
Total Value: $453
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!