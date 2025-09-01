As You Like It (Dayspring Shakespeare Spring 2026 Production) held at Ziegfeld Theater

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You will choose a seat within the Center Section Row A when you arrive.
You will choose a seat within the Center Section Row B when you arrive.
You will choose a seat within the Center Section Row C when you arrive.
You will choose a seat within the Center Section Row D when you arrive.
You will choose a seat within the Center Section Row E when you arrive.
You will choose a seat within the Center Section Row F when you arrive.
You will choose a seat within the Center Section Row G when you arrive.
You will choose a seat within the Center Section Row H when you arrive.
You will choose a seat within the Center Section Row I when you arrive.
You will choose a seat within the Center Section Row J when you arrive.
You will choose a seat within the Center Section Row K when you arrive.
You will choose a seat within the Center Section Row L when you arrive.
You will choose a seat within the Center Section Row M when you arrive.
You will choose a seat within the Center Section Row N when you arrive.
You will choose a seat within the Left Side Row B when you arrive.
You will choose a seat within the Left Side Row C when you arrive.
You will choose a seat within the Left Side Row D when you arrive.
You will choose a seat within the Left Side Row E when you arrive.
You will choose a seat within the Left Side Row F when you arrive.
You will choose a seat within the Left Side Row G when you arrive.
You will choose a seat within the Left Side Row H when you arrive.
You will choose a seat within the Left Side Row I when you arrive.
You will choose a seat within the Left Side Row J when you arrive.
You will choose a seat within the Left Side Row K when you arrive.
You will choose a seat within the Left Side Row L when you arrive.
Please only purchase if you need accessible seating. You will choose a seat within the Right Side Row B when you arrive.
You will choose a seat within the Right Side Row C when you arrive.
You will choose a seat within the Right Side Row D when you arrive.
You will choose a seat within the Right Side Row E when you arrive.
You will choose a seat within the Right Side Row F when you arrive.
You will choose a seat within the Right Side Row G when you arrive.
You will choose a seat within the Right Side Row H when you arrive.
You will choose a seat within the Right Side Row I when you arrive.
You will choose a seat within the Right Side Row J when you arrive.
You will choose a seat within the Right Side Row K when you arrive.
You will choose a seat within the Right Side Row L when you arrive.
You will choose a seat within the Right Side Row M when you arrive.
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