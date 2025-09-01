Dayspring Family School

Hosted by

Dayspring Family School

About this event

As You Like It (Dayspring Shakespeare Spring 2026 Production) held at Ziegfeld Theater

3934 Washington Blvd

Ogden, UT 84403, USA

Center Section---Row A
$7

You will choose a seat within the Center Section Row A when you arrive.

Center Section---Row B
$7

You will choose a seat within the Center Section Row B when you arrive.

Center Section---Row C
$7

You will choose a seat within the Center Section Row C when you arrive.

Center Section---Row D
$7

You will choose a seat within the Center Section Row D when you arrive.

Center Section---Row E
$7

You will choose a seat within the Center Section Row E when you arrive.

Center Section---Row F
$7

You will choose a seat within the Center Section Row F when you arrive.

Center Section---Row G
$7

You will choose a seat within the Center Section Row G when you arrive.

Center Section---Row H
$7

You will choose a seat within the Center Section Row H when you arrive.

Center Section---Row I
$7

You will choose a seat within the Center Section Row I when you arrive.

Center Section---Row J
$7

You will choose a seat within the Center Section Row J when you arrive.

Center Section---Row K
$7

You will choose a seat within the Center Section Row K when you arrive.

Center Section---Row L
$7

You will choose a seat within the Center Section Row L when you arrive.

Center Section---Row M
$7

You will choose a seat within the Center Section Row M when you arrive.

Center Section---Row N
$7

You will choose a seat within the Center Section Row N when you arrive.

Left side--Row B
$7

You will choose a seat within the Left Side Row B when you arrive.

Left side--Row C
$7

You will choose a seat within the Left Side Row C when you arrive.

Left side--Row D
$7

You will choose a seat within the Left Side Row D when you arrive.

Left side--Row E
$7

You will choose a seat within the Left Side Row E when you arrive.

Left side--Row F
$7

You will choose a seat within the Left Side Row F when you arrive.

Left side--Row G
$7

You will choose a seat within the Left Side Row G when you arrive.

Left side--Row H
$7

You will choose a seat within the Left Side Row H when you arrive.

Left side--Row I
$7

You will choose a seat within the Left Side Row I when you arrive.

Left side--Row J
$7

You will choose a seat within the Left Side Row J when you arrive.

Left side--Row K
$7

You will choose a seat within the Left Side Row K when you arrive.

Left side--Row L
$7

You will choose a seat within the Left Side Row L when you arrive.

Right Side--Row B (Accessible Seating)
$7

Please only purchase if you need accessible seating. You will choose a seat within the Right Side Row B when you arrive.

Right Side---Row C
$7

You will choose a seat within the Right Side Row C when you arrive.

Right Side---Row D
$7

You will choose a seat within the Right Side Row D when you arrive.

Right Side---Row E
$7

You will choose a seat within the Right Side Row E when you arrive.

Right Side---Row F
$7

You will choose a seat within the Right Side Row F when you arrive.

Right Side---Row G
$7

You will choose a seat within the Right Side Row G when you arrive.

Right Side---Row H
$7

You will choose a seat within the Right Side Row H when you arrive.

Right Side---Row I
$7

You will choose a seat within the Right Side Row I when you arrive.

Right Side---Row J
$7

You will choose a seat within the Right Side Row J when you arrive.

Right Side---Row K
$7

You will choose a seat within the Right Side Row K when you arrive.

Right Side---Row L
$7

You will choose a seat within the Right Side Row L when you arrive.

Right Side---Row M
$7

You will choose a seat within the Right Side Row M when you arrive.

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