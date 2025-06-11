Daytime Meeting Room

218 North offers flexible daytime bookings between 6:00 AM and 2:00 PM. Each reservation includes 2 hours total, which covers your setup, meeting, and teardown time.
1 Hour Add On
$25
Add hour(s) to your booking. Please note it will be added on top of the 2 hours from booking(s) start time.
1 Day Add On
$75
Add a day to your booking. This includes the same base of 2 hrs, if you'd like a differing time range from the original booking please specify the start and end time at the end of this form, or reach out to [email protected] to give us a heads up.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!